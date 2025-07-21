Patriots' Drake Maye Predicted to Take Major Year 2 Jump
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the stage will be set for a big-time year two from New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
After a productive offseason tweaking Maye's surrounding coaching staff and core of players on the roster, on paper, the Patriots have seemingly provided a runway for their year two quarterback to have the potential of a breakout campaign. His rookie campaign was already one that showed strong flashes and impressive qualities, but in 2025, under Mike Vrabel, New England will have eyes set on winning more than four games as they have for the past two seasons, and it all starts with what this team has under center.
In the mind of Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, with a major opportunity underway this season, Maye might not be on his way to not only capitalize on that, but also elevate into a uniquely talented group of signal callers once this season's up.
Ahead of the next NFL year kicking off in September, Verderame broke down his projections for how each quarterback could be ranked at the end of the 2025 season from 1-32, outlining who might be the best (and worst) starting quarterbacks around the league.
For Drake Maye, he landed a pretty favorable spot in the eyes of Verderame–– ranking 14th out of 32 in a tier named "Class of Very Good."
"As a rookie, Maye threw for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts) while being saddled with a receiving corps led by Demario Douglas and Keyshon Boutte alongside a one-and-done coach in Jerod Mayo," Verderame wrote. "Maye now has Mike Vrabel on the sideline, and more importantly, Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. McDaniels is a six-time Super Bowl champion who was in New England when Tom Brady was coming of age in the early 2000s."
"Maye should also benefit from a host of rookies, including left tackle Will Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Kyle Williams and center Jared Wilson, all top-95 picks. Factor in the signings of receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, and the Patriots have an offense capable of helping Maye blossom in his second season."
With an improved offensive line headlined by fourth-overall pick Will Campbell and an upgraded weapons core through free agency and the draft, it's a vastly different outlook from what Maye entered into his first season with, and one that should pay major dividends on a production basis.
What really stands out is who Maye is ranked in the same tier as, truly high-end options like Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Jalen Hurts and Matthew Stafford. Some great company to be alongside, but it does make you question whether the Patriots' quarterback will have such a rapid rise up the ranks to being among the best in the NFL in just year two.
The expectations seem to keep getting higher for Maye before the Patriots' season gets rolling in the next few weeks. Time will tell just how he'll respond.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!