Patriots Place Seven Players on Injury Lists
With the first practice of 2025 scheduled for Wednesday, the New England Patriots have placed seven players on injury lists to start training camp.
The Pats, per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, have placed receiver Mack Hollins, tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai on active, physically unable to perform (PUP) list,
The team has also placed cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Josh Minkins, and receiver Jeremiah Webb on active non-football injury list, per Wilson’s report.
Each of the aforementioned players is eligible to be removed from the list at any time.
One name conspicuous by its absence was former All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs. Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7. His fluid movement, combined with his impressive performance on the field during offseason workouts only intensified the guesstimates on his status.
Accordingly, Diggs appears ready to start camp on the field — at the very least, on a limited basis.
Tavai, 28, suffered a lower leg injury during 11-on-11 drills during OTAs in early June. His breakout season came in 2023 in which he played in all 17 games for the Patriots, making 16 starts. He took part in 74 percent of New England’s defensive plays — registering a career-high 110 tackles (five, for loss) five passes-defensed, four quarterback hits, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack. In fact, Tavai posted the fourth-best Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade among LBs with at least 500 snaps. Last year, Tavai recorded 115 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, a sack, and five passes-defensed.
Hollins, an eight-year NFL veteran signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason. Despite receiving other — perhaps, more intriguing ? — offers, the 31-year-old chose New England. In addition to organization’s tradition, as well as his desire to play for head coachMike Vrabel, Hollins was eager to once again team with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. As a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 — during which McDaniels served as head coach — Hollins caught 57 passes for 690 yards with five touchdowns.
Hooper, 30, re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason. In spite of the numerous struggles experienced by the Patriots' offense in 2024, he was one of its very few bright spots. Having signed his initial deal with New England just one year ago, Hooper when on to forge a solid working relationship with both Maye and tight end counterpart Hunter Henry. He played all 17 games and caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.
Lowe, 26, joined New England in 2023 via trade in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. During his two seasons with the club, he has played in 25 games, starting 21 while aligning on 1280 offensive snaps. In the Pats' 2024 Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Lowe lined up as an eligible receiver and caught his first NFL touchdown, a 4-yard pass, from quarterback Drake Maye.
Davis joins the Patriots with quite the impressive resume. Throughout his seven NFL seasons — six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Detroit Lions — the 28-year-old has compiled 380 total tackles, 84 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. At 6’1” 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism — who, when healthy, should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers.
Patriots rookies began reporting for camp on Saturday, while veterans are set to report on July 22. The team will conduct their first practices on July 23 on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
