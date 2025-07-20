Patriots Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
While several key position groups remain cloaked in question marks heading into the 2025 NFL season, all eyes will remain on the New England Patriots quarterbacks as training camp begins.
Now firmly entrenched as the starter, second-year phenom Drake Maye is set to take the reins of an offense led by returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He is joined on the depth chart by veteran reserve Joshua Dobbs and undrafted rookie free agent Ben Wooldridge.
With camp practices set to begin on Wednesday, here is a deeper look at the three quarterbacks on their depth chart this summer.
Drake Maye
Maye, in his rookie campaign, played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Yet, Maye has arguably been at his best when rebounding from his mistakes. This ability was showcased by his overcoming a four-interception performance during a May OTA practice session. to more precise showings in the subsequent days.
Thus far, Maye has spent much of his time on the Gillette Stadium practice fields working with McDaniels on his fundamentals. The Charlotte, NC native made notable strides with improving his footwork, reading opposing defenses and tempering his on-field aggression under the tutelage of former coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Maye’s ability to be a quick study helped him to adapt to the pro offense sooner than most expected.
With McDaniels now at the helm, Maye is now putting his rapid-learning skills to the test under an offensive guru known for his precision and play-calling acumen. As he attempts to make his second-year leap, his coach’s insight will be an invaluable asset as he hopes to apply what he’s learned.
Joshua Dobbs
Shortly after the start of the league year in March, the Patriots signed Dobbs to a two-year deal worth $8 million, which features $3.8 million fully guaranteed. Initially believed to be in contention for the Pats’ backup quarterback spot, Dobbs apparently secured the job in the wake of the team’s April 3rd trade of second-year field director Joe Milton, III to the Dallas Cowboys.
Though relationships between starter and backup can often become contentious, the Patriots are fortunate that Dobbs is both clear on his role, and eager to accept his mission.
“I’ve been in different quarterback rooms throughout my career,” Dobbs said. “When you have guys all working towards the same mission, that’s when it happens. From my role, it’s ensuring that we’re in the offense together … that Drake feels comfortable and can go out there and play at a high level.”
Dobbs joined the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round selection (pick 135 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight seasons, the Alpharetta, Georgia native has appeared in 23 games, making 15 starts.
In addition to the Steelers, Dobbs has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans — where he played under current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel — Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Last season, Dobbs handled 81 snaps on offense for the San Francisco 49ers.
Throughout his career, Dobbs has completed 344-of-549 passes for 3,281 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The 6’3” 220-pound quarterback has also added 520 yards and eight rushing scores. Though making significant additions to those totals this season would likely mean added macro-level problems for the Patriots, Dobbs is content to take his cues from Maye while preparing to lead his team at a moment’s notice.
Ben Wooldridge
Though he may be a distant third on New England’s quarterback depth chart, Wooldridge is still likely to command his share of attention throughout camp. The 25-year-old is likely to serve as the team’s third-stringer, while performing scout team duties — making him more than just a temporary camp arm.
Having begun his college career at Fresno State, Wooldridge transferred to Louisiana in 2021. During the 2022 season, he took over as starting quarterback — playing in 10 games and started five of them before suffering a season-ending injury in November. He finished the season having completing 138 out of 244 attempts for 1,661 yards, 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also showcased his ground game prowess by rushing for188 yards on 48 carries and two touchdowns.
During the 2023 season, he played in three games before enduring another injury during an away game against UAB. He finished the season with completing 39 out of 69 passing attempts for 508 yards, five touchdowns, an interception, 17 rushes for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Given their need at several other positions, it is likely that the Patriots choose to carry two, rather than three, quarterbacks on their active roster to begin the season. Still, Wooldridge may prove to be a valuable asset to the scout team, as well as an emergency third quarterback on game days. In that vein, Wooldridge will be worth a watchful eye throughout camp.
