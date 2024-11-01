Analyst Warns Patriots Over Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a concussion during his team's win over the New York Jets, but there is some hope that the rookie could return for the Patriots' game with the Tennessee Titans this weekend.
But would that be the best move for Maye and New England?
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon doesn't think so.
In a piece where Gagnon fires off one take for every NFL team entering Week 9, he sent a rather blunt warning to the Pats.
"In a rebuilding season, don't get cute with Drake Maye coming off a concussion. It just isn't worth it," Gagnon wrote.
Gagnon certainly makes a solid point.
The Patriots are 2-6. They aren't going anywhere. The rest of this season is all about developing Maye and keeping him as safe as possible.
Remember: going into the 2024 campaign, one of the primary reasons why New England opted to start Jacoby Brissett was in order to protect Maye from the Pats' porous offensive line.
So shouldn't the Patriots apply the same logic in protecting Maye from a head injury?
The last thing New England needs is to send Maye back out on to the field too early and risk him suffering another concussion. We don't have to look any further than Tua Tagovailoa in Miami to see how dangerous that could be.
And let's be honest: at this point, it would actually benefit the Pats to lose games anyway. The Patriots aren't contending for a playoff spot. They are playing for a draft pick, and a 3-14 season wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for a club that is in desperate need of elite offensive weapons.
New England should take the smart road here and keep Maye on the sideline against the Titans.
