Patriots Considering Shocking Trade
The New England Patriots are widely expected to be active ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
Many believe that the Patriots could look to trade away some talent for draft capital. There are quite a few players on the roster that could make sense as possible trade candidates.
While there are some known players that have been mentioned in trade rumors, there is a surprising name that has been brought up who could end up being moved.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that New England is open to the idea of trading star safety Kyle Dugger.
“The 49ers have called around looking to add to their defense; New England defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is available, and the Niners know it," Russini stated. “The Patriots also are open to moving wideouts Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne as well as safety Kyle Dugger.”
To say that Dugger being on the trade block is surprising would be an understatement.
At 28 years old, Dugger could be a long-term piece for the Patriots. He is without a doubt one of the top leaders for the defense and he's still very much in his prime.
So far this season, Dugger has played in six games. He has racked up 35 total tackles to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, and two defended passes.
Those numbers would make him a very hot trade candidate if he is truly on the block. However, it would be a big mistake to move him at this point in time. The defense truly needs him moving forward.
Dugger is still under contract for the 2025 NFL season. New England should not be considering moving him.
Players like Kendrick Bourne, Jonathan Jones, Tyquan Thornton, and Davon Godchaux make sense as possible trade chips. Dugger simply does not.
All of that being said, things will start picking up quickly after today's game. Dugger will be a name to keep a very close eye on as Tuesday's deadline approaches.
