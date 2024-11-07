Patriots QB Drake Maye Receives Shocking Prediction
The New England Patriots have been thrilled with what they have seen so far from rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
Since taking over the starting job for the Patriots, Maye has shown off flashes of big-time superstar potential. He has a big arm, he's accurate, he has great football IQ, and his leadership skills are well beyond his years.
Now, fans and the franchise alike are hoping to see him get even better and develop throughout the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.
With that in mind, Maye has also received a massive prediction for the rest of the 2024 season.
Chad Graff of The Athletic has made the prediction that Maye will have a better second half of the season than Caleb Williams will have.
"After sitting on the bench for the first five games, Drake Maye has been everything the Patriots hoped for in his four starts," Graff wrote. "The team around him — the offensive line and the wide receiver group, in particular — is certainly an issue and much worse than Caleb Williams’ situation. But I’m calling my shot that Maye still outperforms Williams in the second half."
That is certainly a big prediction that New England would love to see come true.
So far this season, Maye has completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 770 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also picked up 209 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
He has already shown his ability to extend plays and make difficult throws on the run. That aspect of his game is something that fans didn't know a ton about, but is a big part of the reason that his ceiling is so high.
Should he make this prediction become a reality, he would instantly take a jump when it comes to the outlook of the rising young stars at the quarterback position. Williams has been called a "generational" talent, but there is a very real chance that Maye is even better.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to monitor both of these rookie quarterbacks as the season progresses. The Patriots and their fans will hope to see Maye close the season strong and vault himself up to being one of the best up-and-coming stars across the entire NFL.
