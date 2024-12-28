Patriots QB Drake Maye Suffers Head Injury
The New England Patriots have kicked off an entertaining triple-header of NFL action today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, early in the game, Drake Maye went down with an injury.
While scrambling in the first quarter, Maye took a brutal hit from a Chargers' defender.
Take a look at the play for yourself:
Shockingly, there was no penalty on the play. There was contact to the neck and head area, but the explanation was that defender did not lead with the crown of his helmet.
After the play was over and Maye headed to the sideline, he was quickly taken to the blue medical tent.
It has since been shared that Maye is questionable to return to today's game due to a head injury.
If Maye is forced out of the game, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett would take over at quarterback. Brissett has played a decent amount this season, but the offense did not perform well with him leading the way.
Hopefully, this injury does not end up being something that keeps him out. He has already had one concussion this season that forced him to miss a bit of time.
Only time will tell, but right now this is something that all New England fans are monitoring very closely. An update should be provided shortly that will give more clarity on what is going on with the star rookie quarterback.
On the season coming into today's game, Maye has played in 11 games. He completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,159 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while racking up 389 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
