Patriots' Drake Maye Wants to Improve in Key Area
The New England Patriots have to be excited about the way they have seen rookie quarterback Drake Maye play throughout his first two career starts.
With those first two games in the books, Maye has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 541 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also chipped in with 68 yards on 10 carries.
Even though he has played at a very impressive level, Maye has been critical about himself. He has spoken out with one area that he needs to improve moving forward.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI, Maye revealed that he needs to become a better leader for his team.
“I think as a big thing as a quarterback, you need to lead these guys. I think I need to say more. I need to be more positive on the sideline and pump people up and fly around,” Maye said. “(Alex Van Pelt) always preaches, ‘Pick people up once they’re on the ground or getting tackled.‘ And I think I need to show some of that for myself and not just (being) the quarterback standing in the back. So I think it comes as the season goes on — not trying to come in there and be the rah rah guy right when I get the nod as a starter. But it comes with playing football and making plays.”
Already, Maye has been flashing superstar potential when it comes to his arm talent. He has made all of the NFL throws that a quarterback needs to make and even when he has made mistakes his confidence level stays high.
Despite not having a great offensive line and his wide receivers failing him at times, Maye has remained poised. Nothing has appeared to rattle him in any way, shape, or form.
Those are the kinds of things that coaches can't teach. Maye has all of the intangibles working for him.
Improving his vocal leadership is absolutely important. The better the leader a quarterback can be, the better the team around him will end up becoming.
At this stage of his career, Maye openly acknowledging that fact is impressive. He truly gets it and understands what it means to be an NFL starting quarterback.
It's very clear already that the Patriots have themselves a franchise quarterback. Maye has the talent and the mental ability to become something special. He also has the drive to be great.
New England has a very bright future ahead of itself, despite how bad the 2024 season ends up being when it's all said and done.
