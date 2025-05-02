Patriots GM Wants Drake Maye To Grow As Leader
The New England Patriots have been as active as any team in the NFL throughout the 2025 offseason. They spent a ton of money in free agency beefing up all three levels of their defense, most notably signing defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, and edge rusher Harold Landry. The NFL Draft, however, was all about adding weapons and protection for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick, who then proclaimed he will die protecting Maye immediately after being drafted. The Patriots followed that up by selecting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State Kyle Williams.
With new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Maye now has all the tools at his disposal to build off his Pro Bowl rookie season and become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. General manager Eliot Wolf speaks very highly of Maye, and noted one area in which he wants to see the North Carolina product grow — the locker room.
“Drake’s been a consummate teammate and worker,” Wolf said on Sirius XM, “I think that’s the first thing that stands out. He also has some talent. So, any time you can combine the three of those things, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good. He’s come in, just put his head down and worked. I think one area I know he’s going to take a step forward, and has already, is in his leadership. As a rookie, maybe you feel like it’s not your place to speak up, but those times are over for him now. There’s going to be a lot of people looking to him for those leadership moments and he’s certainly up to the task.”
It seems that Wolf and the Patriots have the utmost faith in Maye to become that full-on vocal leader in the locker room, and help lead the Patriots back to the postseason.
