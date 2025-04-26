Patriots Exec Gets Honest on Potential WR Trade
The New England Patriots signed a pair of wide receivers in free agency and have added another one in the NFL Draft, acquiring Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.
What was a massive weakness for the Patriots last season is suddenly at risk of a logjam, which has many wondering if New England will trade a receiver to clear some room.
Pats executive Eliot Wolf was asked about a potential move at the position during the draft, and he shut down any notion that the Patriots will be aiming to swing a trade.
“No, I see it as us being able to add depth and strength in the group,” Wolf told reporters. “Obviously, Stefon’s going to be limited as we move through the spring here, so we’re still going to give those guys as many opportunities as we can.”
This comes on the heels of a pre-draft report by ESPN's Adam Schefter that stated Kayshon Boutte was an "expendable" player. Plus, many have speculated that New England could possibly jettison veteran wide out Kendrick Bourne, who signed a three-year extension with the team last spring.
Of course, the Pats' receiving corps is still rife with question marks. Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, and Hollins is really nothing more than an auxiliary option. Young receivers like Boutte and DeMario Douglas are intriguing, but they may never grow beyond their current roles.
Then, there are 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, both of whom were incredibly disappointing during their rookie campaigns.
The Patriots will surely experiment in training camp and determine what the best possible combination will be heading into 2025. Perhaps New England will revisit a potential trade shortly before the start of next season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!