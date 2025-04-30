Patriots' Embattled Playmaker Put on Notice After NFL Draft
The New England Patriots made it clear what they think of Rhamondre Stevenson in the NFL Draft when they selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round.
Stevenson struggled mightily in 2024, rushing for 801 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.9 yards per carry. Worse, he fumbled seven times.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel hinted that his team would be addressing the running back position in the draft, and that's exactly what they did. Stevenson's job may now be in danger as a result.
Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Network ran down five halfbacks who could be in the hot seat following the draft, and not surprisingly, Stevenson made the list.
"The New England Patriots have done a brilliant job of building a competitive team this offseason. Several veterans were brought in during free agency, while Drake Maye has been given multiple new weapons to play with after a solid rookie year," Sheath wrote. "One of those weapons is second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson is arguably the most explosive back in the 2025 draft class, while his pass protection also stands out from the crowd. Rhamondre Stevenson’s rushing efficiency dropped to a career-low 3.9 yards per carry in 2024, something that will likely see him overtaken immediately by his new teammate."
New England originally selected Stevenson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and his first couple of years in Foxborough were impressive. As a matter of fact, the 27-year-old racked up 1,040 yards and five scores on five yards per attempt in 2022.
However, Stevenson's production has plummeted the past two seasons, and the worst part of it all is that the Pats actually handed him a four-year contract extension last spring.
We'll see if the Patriots' decision to draft Henderson lights a fire under Stevenson in camp.
