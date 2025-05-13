Broncos Hire Former Member of Patriots' Front Office
The Denver Broncos have hired a new Co-Director of Player Personnel according to sources, and he comes directly from the New England Patriots' front office.
Camren Williams was the Patriots' Director of College Scouting for three years, but has been with the team for almost a decade. He was hired by Bill Belichick in 2016 as a scouting assistant, and was promoted to this most recent executive position in 2022.
Today, he parted ways with the Patriots in yet another staffing shift under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
The move is yet another promotion for Williams, who has risen through the ranks quickly and appears to have a bright future in the industry. He is the son of Brent Williams, former defensive lineman for the Patriots, and was himself a linebacker for the Ohio State University from 2012-2015 before beginning his tenure in scouting.
The Patriots have made several staffing changes of late, hiring A. J. Highsmith to serve as Director of Pro Scouting, Ryan Cowden for Vice President of Player Personnel, and and John Streicher for Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy.
Vrabel commented on the changes to the Pats' front office in a recent press conference, once again emphasizing his commitment to making positive staffing changes in preparation for a winning season.
“We’re going to continue to try to add players that are going to help us," Vrabel said. "We’re going to try to continue to add coaches that can help us potentially, and I would say that we’re going to probably try to do the same in the personnel department. So, anybody that can help us and we feel like can help us ultimately win, we’re going to try to do that at every level throughout the program.”
The NFL official schedule is set to be released on May 15, and Patriots OTAs begin on May 19.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!