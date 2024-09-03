Patriots Have Major Interest in Colorado Star
The New England Patriots are gearing up for their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals to begin the 2024 NFL season. However, they're already looking ahead to the future as well.
As shared by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the team was in attendance to watch the Colorado Buffaloes in their first game of the year. Travis Hunter seems to be a name that they're very interested in as they search for a true long-term No. 1 wide receiver for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
"There were 31 scouts and front office personnel on hand Thursday night for Colorado's 31-26 win over North Dakota State, representing 18 different teams, and the Patriots were one of them, according to the school. Given the team's ongoing quest for a No. 1 receiver, it might be a preview of how thorough the Patriots will be in their evaluation of Colorado dynamic pass catcher Travis Hunter, who is the No. 9 prospect in ESPN analyst Field Yates' rankings."
Hunter is going to be one of the most talked about players throughout the college football season. He alerady impressed during Colorado's season opener.
Against North Dakota State, he racked up seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
That performance turned a lot of heads that were already starting to turn. There has been some speculation about whether Hunter would play wide receiver or cornerback in the NFL. He's showing a lot of promise as a wide receiver.
Reiss speculating that the Patriots could have major interest in Hunter is intriguing. He would give New England an elite playmaking talent for Maye to work with moving forward.
Obviously, there are a lot of other teams around the NFL who have interest in Hunter as well. The Patriots will do a lot of scouting work on him, but they're far from being guaranteed a chance to draft him.
Expect to continue hearing New England as a potential fit for Hunter. They need a wide receiver badly and they are projected by most to have a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter could very well be a piece that they pursue in the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!