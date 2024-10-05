Patriots Finally Get Star WR Back
The New England Patriots are getting a huge boost for their offense this week against the Miami Dolphins.
According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are activating wide receiver Kendrick Bourne from the PUP list and he'll be able to make his return to the field this week.
Getting Bourne back on the field is massive news. He is the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. Jacoby Brissett will be thrilled to have his best target playing again.
Throughout the first four weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the offense has struggled. Brissett and the passing game has been inconsistent. At times, they have been completely unable to move the ball.
Last season, Bourne ended up playing in eight games. He caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
Those numbers show the kind of impact that Bourne is capable of making. He's a legitimate playmaker and will immediately take the New England offense up a notch.
At 29 years old, Bourne is also a name that has come up as a potential trade candidate. If the Patriots are considering trading the wideout, they will need him to play well in order to maximize his value.
No one knows what to expect from New England in the coming weeks. They aren't going to be a serious contender, but they may not become an all-out seller either. If Bourne's return can give the Patriots a boost and they can win a few games, it's very possible that they could keep him around.
Bourne does have a potential out in his contract following the 2025 campaign. However, he has two years left on his deal if the two sides decide to stay together.
It will be interesting to see how Bourne performs this week against the Dolphins. Hopefully, he can make a big-time impact and help get the New England offense back on track.
