Patriots Dynasty Began 24 Years Ago
Let's be honest, on September 23, 2001, whether you were a fan of the New England Patriots or not, you probably didn't think that this would be the beginning of a two-decade-long reign of the NFL for the Pats.
How did it start? Well, former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe had to nearly die for the rise of a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan named Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. to step foot on the football field.
Bledsoe would take a hit near the sideline by New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis in the fourth quarter of that game, which would lead to a trip to the hospital and a very dicey situation. The hit caused internal bleeding to fill Beldsoe's chest cavity; time was of the essence to get the Patriots' prized QB to the hospital that night. He would go on to lose three liters of blood.
When Tom Brady entered the game, not much was expected of him. The future GOAT of professional football would only go 5 for 10 with 46 yards. The Patriots would go on to lose the game 10-3.
What happened after that? Well, we all know.
The games that followed made anyone from Bangor, Maine, to Providence, Rhode Island, think that the Kraft family and Bill Belichick might have something special in this Brady kid.
Months later, in New Orleans, late in Super Bowl XXXVI, Brady would lead the Pats to their first Super Bowl win ever, which was capped off with a game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri that had Gil Santos and Gino Cappelletti yelling "The Patriots are Super Bowl Champions!" almost in disbelief.
All of this because of a significant shift in who was under center 24 years ago today.
There really was something in the air that night at old Foxborough Stadium. It was the NFL's return to play after the tragic events of 9/11 the week before. Pats offensive guard Joe Andruzzi ran out onto the field carrying American flags during team intros.
The New York Jets, for the first and probably only time, got a standing ovation as they took the field in front of the New England fan base that day. Who would have thought that what would happen in the fourth quarter was history taking shape?
You just had to wonder if Patriots owner Robert Kraft was somewhere in the stadium that day, taking in all the patriotism in the air and thinking to himself how we really are all patriots in some way or another. Our courage as Americans to persevere in dark times is unmatched. A prime example was the crowd that day. If this assumption is valid, he'd echo that feeling when he hoisted the Lombardi trophy that winter and say his iconic victorious line, "We are all Patriots, and tonight the Patriots are world champs."
