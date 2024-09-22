Raiders Ownership Ends Comeback Talks for Patriots’ Tom Brady
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has constantly been rumors to come back to the NFL since he announced his retirement. Those comeback rumors could be ended in the very near future.
With Brady expected to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady wouldn't be able to return to the field.
As shared by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, when Brady is approved as a part owner of the Raiders, he won't be able to play for any team. That comes due to a new 2023 rule change.
"Multiple league sources tell CBS Sports that if and once Brady is approved as a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he will not be allowed to play for an NFL team -- including the Raiders. This is a change from the league's stance in the spring of 2023 when the NFL confirmed Brady could own part of the Raiders and play for them if three-fourths of the team owners agreed to it. Now, no such vote would even take place, sources say."
Brady seems very comfortable with his move way from the playing aspect of football. He's been focused on his broadcasting career and becoming a part-owner of a franchise.
That being said, when this is finalized, it will be an end of an era. Brady not having a chance to ever play again would actually be a sad day.
Despite his playing eligibility coming to an end, Brady has left so many great memories for the fans.
Brady won big during his time with the Patriots. He's the best quarterback to ever play. At this point in time, he can ride off into the sunset accomplishing more than any quarterback could ever ask to experience.
Expect to see him get approved as a part-owner in Las Vegas in the near future. This report sheds clarity that it would also end his ability to ever play in an NFL game again.
