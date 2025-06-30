Patriots Might Have Gem in UFL Addition
New England Patriots offensive lineman Yasir Durant started 10 games for the UFL’s DC Defenders last season while playing every position but center on the offensive line.
Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old entered 2025 hoping to parlay his standout stint in the Nation’s capital into a return to the NFL. With the Pats in need of a swing option to help add depth at perhaps their most beleaguered position, Durant’s performance helped land him his second tour of duty with New England.
In fact, Durant’s agent, Erik Schmella of The Familie Agency, recently praised spring leagues such as the UFL for helping those from smaller schools or those who might have sustained an injury to find a career rebirth in an NFL training camp.
"They are a great option to stay relevant, for players to show they're in shape, durable and can play ball," Schmella said via a Sunday report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. "We've had success with them over the last five years because we know NFL teams are scouting them."
"The longer you're out of the NFL, you're not getting tape, and the harder it is to get in,” he added. “The UFL was instrumental in showing he's continued to develop."
Listed at 6’6” and 331 pounds, Durant was a left tackle in college, starting 33 games at the position over his three seasons at Missouri. He originally joined the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 . He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, making one start at right guard in Week 17. Durant was traded to New England for a 2022 seventh-round pick in September 2021. The Philadelphia native appeared in seven games for the Patriots in 2021, making one start. In total, he took 95 offensive snaps for New England, logging one fumble recovery. He was ultimately waived by the Pats during final roster cuts in August 2022.
After one-year stints with both the New Orleans Saints in 2022 — during which he played under current Pats’ offensive line coach Doug Marrone — and Denver Broncos in 2023, Durant signed with the Defenders in 2024. During his DC tenure, Durant became a mainstay along their offensive line. He helped the team to a 6–4 record in 2025, culminating in a 58–34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship Game. For his efforts, he was named to the 2025 All-UFL Team.
Durant projects as a reserve swing option at either tackle or guard. Still, he may face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, especially if New England attempts to fill their depth positions with younger linemen.
At present, Durant is set to join a crowded positional grouping consisting of presumed starters Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses. His primary competition will be reserves Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Sidy Sow, Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Ben Brown, Tyrese Robinson, Demontrey Jacobs, Jack Conley and Cole Birdow.
Veteran players are set to report for training camp on July 22. The team will conduct their first practices on July 23 on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
