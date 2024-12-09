Patriots' Tom Brady Weighs in on Bill Belichick Rumors
Former New England Patriots legends Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been busy this season. Even though neither is involved in on the field activities this year, they have been very vocal in the media.
Of course, Brady is a broadcaster for FOX Sports. Belichick has been on a lot of talk shows and podcasts this year, but is expected to be back coaching football in 2025.
While most expected him to be a top candidate for NFL teams searching for new head coach, it sounds like he could be taking his talents elsewhere.
Belichick has reportedly interviewed with the North Carolina Tar Heels twice for their head coaching vacancy. He seems very serious about potentially making the move to college football.
Despite all of the reports, Brady doesn't see him coaching college football. He weighed in on the topic during pregame coverage for NFL Week 14 action.
“No,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of things he can do, and obviously he’s tremendous, and even showing his personality. But getting out there on the recruiting trail and dealing with all these college kids with NIL? Could you imagine him recruiting?”
That has been the big question that most have been asking. How would Belichick adjust to having to recruit? It just doesn't seem like something that would be up his alley.
As an NFL head coach, Belichick is just 15 wins away from breaking Don Shula's record for most wins by a head coach. Seeing him head to college football would be strange and would take away his opportunity to break the massive record.
Even though Brady doesn't Belichick being a college head coach, the smoke is billowing. Where this is this much smoke, there is absolutely some fire.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Belichick. He may not rush to make a decision, but the level of interest that he is showing is the college game is surprising.
Expect to hear more about Belichick's future and potentially becoming a college head coach this week.
