Patriots Sack Leader Sidelined for First Practice of Titans Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed a respectable level of attendance at practice, they listed nine players in total as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19 at Nissan Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 7 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Hamstring
LB Anfernee Jennings, Ankle
LB Harold Landry III, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
WR Stefon Diggs, Chest
OT Morgan Moses, Hip
CB Charles Woods, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring
DE Keion White, Elbow
What it Means for the Patriots:
Landry’s appearance on this week’s initial injury report should not be surprising. The veteran linebacker left New England’s Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints early in first quarter while attempting to stop a run by Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. Landry remained down after his knee buckled outward. He ultimately walked off slowly under his own power. While Landry was evaluated away from the playing field, he returned to the Pats defense for the next series. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 22 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and a team-leading 4.5 sacks.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was unsurprisingly absent from practice after missing New England’s Week 6 win in New Orleans. He left the Pats’ Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury just before halftime after suffering a hamstring injury and did not return for the remainder of the game. He was a sporadic participant during last week’s sessions, and did suit up for New England’s 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Losing Hawkins for any period of time could be costly for New England’s defense. Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first five games, he has compiled 23 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks.
Despite being out for Week 6, Jennings has played a notable role within the Pats front seven this season. The Alabama product is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker against the run. He has also developed into a stout pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity — both of which would have been welcomed against the Saints offense. After missing the Patriots’ season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jennings has gone on to compile seven total tackles in four games.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: TENNESSEE TITANS
The Titans listed fourteen players on their first injury and practice participation report for Week 7, including seven non-participants. Their most notable listings were cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadricep,) receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) and linebacker Arden Key, also with a quad injury.
Receiver Van Jefferson (ankle) and kicker — and former Patriot — Joey Slye (right calf) were limited participants in practice.
Here is Tennessee’s full report:
TENNESSEE TITANS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Arden Key, Quadricep
WR Tyler Lockett, Not Injury Related / Rest
DE James Lynch, Shoulder
WR Calvin Ridley, Hamstring
DT Jeffery Simmons, Not Injury Related / Rest
CB L'Jarius Sneed, Quadricep
G Kevin Zeitler, Not Injury Related / Rest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Blake Hance, Shoulder
CB Marcus Harris, Calf
WR Van Jefferson, Ankle
WR Bryce Oliver, Knee
K Joey Slye, Right Calf
NT T'Vondre Sweat, Ankle
S Kevin Winson Jr., Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
