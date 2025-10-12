Patriots Star Defender Suffers Injury Against Saints
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots' star edge rusher Harold Landry left the game early in first quarter in the team's week six matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Landry's injury came early in the first quarter during a run from Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. Defensive tackle Khrys Tonga appears to fall the inside (medial side) of Landry's knee, causing outward buckling.
Following the contact, Landry spent an injury timeout on the ground before being able to walk off the field on his own power.
Given the mechanism of contact for the injury, it is exceedingly possible that Landry has some kind of injury to his lateral collateral ligament, or LCL. The LCL provides structural support to the outside of the knee. It is important in providing lateral stability (called varus alignment), especially during the bending and shearing motions that accompany lateral pass rushing. Though it is too early to tell, there is a possibility of a lateral meniscus injury as well.
Landry was acquired in an aggressive Patriots free agency that saw the team prioritize the development of a consistent pass rush. Landry, who was coming off a nine-sack season with the Tennessee Titans, was among the marquee pass rush prospects in the free agent class; given his successful history under current New England head coach Mike Vrabel, the signing showed promise.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Landry showed impressive production on the stat sheet, recording 3.5 sacks, which at the time was the most in the league. Since, his sack production has slowed down — yet his production in the run game has remained robust, with him being able to hold consistent edges and funneling runs to the inside.
Though the severity of Landry's injury is uncertain, the injury could range through a wide scope of possibilities. It's a promising sign that he was able to walk off the field on his own power, though this doesn't indicate anything in terms of the medical severity of his injury. Altogether, the injury could currently range from an LCL sprain to an LCL tear; the former may keep Landry out for a quarter, and the latter for a season. If there is meniscal involvement, the injury will be more complicated and will likely require more time out than just an LCL injury.
If Landry's injury remains minor, it is exceedingly possible that the team keeps him as a rusher from the left side of the defensive line for the rest of the game and through upcoming games. Given that his injury is to the lateral side of his right knee, keeping him as a left-sided rusher would minimize the varus stress that would potentially exacerbate a right knee injury like Landry's.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!