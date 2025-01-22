Patriots Hire Former Lions Coach as Next DC
The New England Patriots have found their next defensive coordinator, finalizing the third of their coordinator positions under new head coach Mike Vrabel. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has hired form Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams.
Williams was the favorite to land the Patriots job since the team showed their interest. A former Tennessee Titans assistant, Williams worked with Vrabel during their time together when Vrabel was a head coach in Tennessee. Now, with a larger role, Williams will leave Detroit and head to New England.
Williams started his NFL coaching career in Oakland as a defensive line coach for the Raiders in 2012. Since then, he's spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2015-2017), and Titans (2018-2023). In his final season with the team, Vrabel's last as head coach, he was the assistant head coach.
Williams spent one season with the Lions but helped Detroit become one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL. Even without Aidan Hutchinson, the team finished with the fifth-best rushing defense and has 13 forced fumbles this past season.
The Patriots are now set with their coordinators, as Williams joins Josh McDaniels and Jeremy Springer.
