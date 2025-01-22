Patriots Could Have Shot at Cooper Kupp
The New England Patriots have been connected to quite a few big names at the wide receiver position ahead of the upcoming NFL offseason.
Bringing in a new No. 1 weapon for Drake Maye will be among the top priorities for the Patriots this offseason. With that in mind, there are quite a few names available in free agency who could make sense and there are also a few players who could be on the trade market.
One player who could be acquired via a trade is Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp. There is a chance that the Rams could release him to save some cap space, which would then give New England a chance to sign him.
Whether they were to try and acquire him via a trade or free agency signing, Kupp would be a perfect target for the Patriots.
Following the Los Angeles playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kupp spoke out and provided a murky outlook for his future with the team.
"Who knows what's going to happen. That's out of my control," Kupp said. "And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."
If he does part ways with the Rams, New England would instantly make sense as a suitor.
During the 2024 NFL season in Los Angeles, Kupp ended up playing in 12 games. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
While he has struggled to stay on the field the last couple of years, Kupp is still among the NFL's elite wide receiver group. The Patriots acquiring him would give Maye a top-tier No. 1 wide receiver.
More than likely, the Rams would prefer to trade Kupp and get some kind of value for him. If New England could acquire him for a third-round pick, that would be a massive steal. They could even then consider bringing in another weapon for Maye and taking the offense to an even higher level.
All of that being said, the upcoming offseason is going to be fun to watch. The Patriots have a lot of money to spend and they have great draft capital to utilize as well.
Keep an eye on Kupp as a potential target if he ends up being made available.
