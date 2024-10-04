Patriots Warned Against Blockbuster WR Trade
The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a potential trade destination for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, but it may not be in their best interest to make such a move.
Chad Graff of The Athletic has warned the Patriots against trading for Adams, citing the fact that he doesn't really fit New England's timeline.
"Adams turns 32 on Christmas Eve. Wide receivers tend to be past their prime in their mid-30s. Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, is better suited for a team that thinks it can win now," Graff wrote. "The kind of receiver the Patriots need is someone in his 20s (like Aiyuk or Ridley) who can build chemistry with Drake Maye and work with him for several seasons."
Graff is right on the money in his assessment.
The Pats are clearly not ready to win now, and while adding Adams would certainly make them better, it wouldn't change a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.
The Patriots need more than just a No. 1 receiver. They need significant help along their offensive line, they need a better running back and they also require some help defensively.
Not only that, but New England still doesn't know for sure what it is in Maye, so trading valuable assets for an aging receiver wouldn't make a whole lot of sense at this juncture.
Of course, this may all be a moot point, anyway.
Adams doesn't appear to have any interest in heading to Foxborough, as he apparently prefers to play for either the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints.
We also don't know if the Pats are even genuinely interested in Adams. The Adams-to-Patriots chatter has been nothing more than speculation because New England needs a wide out. We'll likely hear this same type of conjecture for any receiver that becomes available.
For now, the Pats should focus on properly rebuilding and avoid trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
