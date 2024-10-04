Surprising Patriots Defender Named Hidden Gem
It certainly hasn't been an easy road for the New England Patriots in 2024, as they have lost three games in a row to fall to 1-3 on the season.
The Patriots weren't expected to be any good this year, so their early struggles do not come as much of a shock.
However, New England has enjoyed at least one pleasant surprise: defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.
After Christian Barmore went down due to blood clots, Ekuale was pressed into starting duty and has done a fine job for the Pats thus far.
Ekuale has been so impressive, as a matter of fact, that Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dubbed him the Patriots' hidden gem.
"Ekuale has started all four games this season and performed extremely well. He's recorded 11 tackles and a half-sack while playing 74 percent of the defensive snaps," Knox wrote.
The 30-year-old is an undrafted free agent who has spent the last four years in New England.
"While those certainly aren't jaw-dropping numbers, Ekuale's ability to step in for Barmore and allow the defense to operate as called has been impressive," Knox added. "Ekuale should continue to start until Barmore is able to return, and he'll probably hold a vital role in the rotation even after that."
Ekuale played his collegiate football at Washington State and made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He then moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 before joining the Pats the following year.
The American Samoa native has not exactly lit up the stat sheet at any point of his career, with his most productive campaign to date coming in 2022 when he logged 14 tackles and a couple of sacks.
However, Ekuale has never really had a legitimate opportunity until now, and he is obviously taking full advantage of it.
