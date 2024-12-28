Patriots Honor Randy Moss During Game
New England Patriots legendary wide receiver Randy Moss has been dealing with a scary health issue.
After some issues were seen during a broadcasting appearance of his, concern started pouring in for Moss. He ended up announcing that he was dealing with some problems.
It has since come out from Moss that he has been dealing with cancer and that he had a surgery to try and cure it. He had cancer that was found outside of his bile duct between his pancreas and liver.
In an Instagram stream, he gave more information about his situation.
"I've told you all over the last couple of weeks about me battling something internally and your boy is a cancer survivor," Moss said. "As soon as I get healthy to get back out with the guys, I will be on set. Hopefully I can be with you guys soon."
With that being said, the Patriots honored their former superstar wide receiver today as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Moss is more than deserving of all of the love that he is receiving. He was one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game and has been an excellent broadcaster as well.
During his time with New England, Moss put together the best season of his illustrious career. In 2007, Moss ended up catching 98 passes for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Patriots never ended up winning a Super Bowl with Moss on the team.
New England fans will never forget the entertainment that came from watching Tom Brady and Moss tear apart opposing defenses. They provided just over three seasons of top-tier offensive football.
Hopefully, Moss will be able to get back to full health and resume his broadcasting duties. Seeing the Patriots honor the former superstar was touching and fans will continue to send prayers and positive thoughts towards Moss.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!