Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett Shares Emotional Response to Benching
The New England Patriots made the decision to bench veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett just five weeks into the 2024 NFL season. To replace him, the team will be starting rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
Being benched is never an easy thing to go through. For Brissett, it's even more difficult.
Throughout most of his career, he has been a backup. He has gotten a few opportunities to start, but mainly as a reserve starter until the actual starter took the job back. This year, he had a huge opportunity.
Unfortunately, the offense was flat. They weren't able to move the football consistently through the air and there were no reasons to think that would change.
That led to head coach Jerod Mayo making the decision to move in a different direction.
Today, Brissett spoke out about being benched. He was very clearly emotional about losing the job, but he has remained a great teammate despite the demotion.
“I don’t think words can really describe how tough it is," Brissett said.
Despite being replaced by Maye, Brissett remains committed as a teammate to help the rookie succeed.
“I’m here to support Drake," Brissett said.
Finding that kind of team player is becoming increasingly difficult. Making quarterback changes like this one can get ugly. Brissett and Maye have not allowed that to happen.
While he may not be the starting quarterback anymore, Brissett will have an important role throughout the rest of the season. He will be asked to help mentor the rookie quarterback. That is a role that he seems prepared to carry out to the best of his ability.
If he has indeed made his last start of the season with the Patriots, he will end the season completing 58.5 percent of his pass attempts for 696 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
At 31 years old, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Brissett. He could end up sticking with New England as a veteran backup behind Maye. Or, he could look elsewhere for a chance at playing time.
Only time will tell, but for the Patriots, a new era is set to begin. It's sad to see Brissett get benched, but it's the right move for the football team and Maye is set to take over the reigns of the franchise moving forward.
