Patriots HC Gives Confusing Explanation for Questionable Decision
The New England Patriots fell to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 28-22 on Sunday afternoon, and a big reason for their loss was the Rams' wide receivers.
Both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp lit up the Patriots' secondary, with Nacua logging seven catches 123 yards and a touchdown and Kupp finishing with six grabs for 106 yards and a couple of scores.
The odd thing about the whole situation was that New England's top cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, was not covering either of Los Angeles' top pass-catchers.
Why exactly did the Pats decide not to give Gonzalez either assignment?
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo explained after the game...kind of.
"We just thought that was the best thing to do," Mayo said, via Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub.
But why? Why would you not have your best defensive back—a rising star at the position—not shadow Nacua or Kupp?
This was actually a very winnable game for New England. Heck, it only lost by six points. Perhaps if Gonzalez would have been the primary defender on either of the Rams' top two receivers, the Pats would have had a better chance.
Gonzalez posted four tackles in the loss. On the season overall, he has registered 46 tackles, a pair of interceptions and six passes defended.
The 22-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oregon, was selected by teh Patriots with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was limited to just four games during his rookie campaign due to a shoulder injury that would ultimately require surgery.
There were lofty expectations for Gonzalez heading into 2024, and he has delivered. He has played so well, as a matter of fact, that New England received calls on him at the trade deadline, but the Pats rebuffed all interest.
But apparently, Mayo wasn't confident enough in him to give him a tough assignment in Week 11.
