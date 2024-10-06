Patriots Set Brutal Streak
Once again, the New England Patriots were unable to pick up a win. After winning in Week 1, the team has now dropped four straight games.
This time, they were unable to beat the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, falling in an ugly game by a score of 15-10.
Unfortunately, the issues that have plagued the team so far this season were apparent once again. The Patriots couldn't move the football through the air and the offensive line wasn't great. At this point in time, it doesn't look like New England stands of a chance of bouncing back.
As shared by NFL on CBS on X, New England has now lost seven straight home games. That is their longest streak over the last 30 years.
Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff haven't had any fixes or changes to try and improve the team. They have continued trying to do the same things and they've lost four straight games.
With this loss, the calls for the Patriots to make a quarterback change will get even louder.
Jacoby Brissett simply hasn't been good. Opposing defenses don't respect the passing game and they're not being made to pay for it. Instead, New England's offense has been dead in the water.
Drake Maye is sitting on the sideline waiting for his chance. He has a much more talented arm than Brissett has and is still expected to take over as the starter at some point this season.
The rumors surrounding the Patriots trading away veteran talent will also get louder. They have a few pieces that could become trade chips ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
There isn't much to be excited about in New England. It also doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
Hopefully, that will end up being proven wrong. There is still talent on the roster, they just need to put it all together.
For now, the frustration will continue to rise.
