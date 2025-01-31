Patriots QB Rising as Potential Trade Candidate
The New England Patriots will have quite a few decisions to make throughout the course of the upcoming NFL offseason. One of those decisions will be about the future of young quarterback Joe Milton III.
After his impressive performance in the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills, Milton has been rising as a potential offseason trade candidate.
Quite a few teams around the league could use help at the quarterback position. It is quite possible that Milton could be a name that teams are interested in. If that does end up being the case, the Patriots would have to strongly consider the option of trading Milton while his value is high.
In the final game of the season, Milton led New England to a win. He completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also picked up 16 yards and scored another touchdown on the ground.
At just 24 years old, there is clearly big-time potential for the future with Milton.
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger thinks that Milton's hype rise has helped his trade value skyrocket. Milton could very well bring back a good return for the Patriots.
“After watching some of these guys at the Senior Bowl, I might think Joe Milton is my very best option if I’m looking for a quarterback right now,” Baldinger said. “You might just be doing some backflips if you pull the string and you negotiate with the Patriots for his services.”
What could New England potentially get in return for Milton? They would love a third round pick, but a fourth round pick or even a fifth round pick is likely more reasonable.
If that kind of trade is offered, the Patriots should jump at it. They have their long-term franchise quarterback already in Drake Maye. Trading Milton for value and bringing in a new quality backup would be wise.
Of course, New England does not have to trade Milton if they don't receive the trade value they would like. He could be brought back as Maye's primary backup in 2025.
All of that being said, it is going to be an interesting offseason for Patriots fans. A lot of moves seem likely to be coming and Milton will be a name to watch closely.
