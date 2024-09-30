Patriots CB Linked to Trade With Ravens
The New England Patriots are in free fall after losing their third straight game this past Sunday, and now, it may be time for the Patriots to consider selling off some pieces.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones seems like one of the most likely Patriots players to be moved, given that he is 31 years old and is in the final year of his deal.
New England is rebuilding and almost certainly won't be re-signing Jones in free agency, so trading him before the Nov. 5 deadline makes plenty of sense.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine sees a potential destination for Jones: the Baltimore Ravens.
"The Ravens are built to win now, even if they got off to a rocky start this year," Ballentine wrote. "Lamar Jackson is in his prime and they've made moves to be a threat in the AFC. However, the cornerback depth could continue to be an issue, and another aggressive move might be necessary to prepare for the explosive offenses they will see in the playoffs."
Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa is recovering from offseason hernia surgery, meaning Baltimore has had to rely a bit more than it would like on rookie Nate Wiggins.
The Ravens still have Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens at the position, but as Ballentine notes, Baltimore could stand to add some depth.
Jones has logged 19 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defended through the first four games of the season.
The Auburn product went undrafted but landed with the Pats in 2016. He has been a prominent member of their secondary ever since.
While Jones has never made a Pro Bowl, he has remained a steady contributor in the Patriots' defensive backfield. Last year, he registered 48 tackles and seven passes defended.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!