Patriots OC ‘Not Concerned’ About Star Receiver Amid Controversy
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is among those not losing sleep over the recent exploits of receiver Stefon Diggs.
In fact, the returning “OC of the NEP” — in his third tour of duty as the Pats top coach on offense — believes that the former All-Pro is sufficiently engaged to make an impact on the team’s offense in short order.
“I know he’s staying up on the information and the material,” McDaniels told reporters on Monday, confirming Diggs’ attendance at voluntary OTAs. “I’m not concerned with Stef in that regard.”
Diggs was absent from last week’s optional training sessions in the wake of being captured on video at a Memorial Day weekend yacht party in Miami, Florida — reportedly thrown by his rumored girlfriend, hip-hop artist Cardi B. The video shows an overtly flirtatious Diggs chatting with several women, before handing one of them a small resealable bag with unknown contents. Shortly after the video became a viral social media sensation, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged his displeasure with the situation. Despite his absence from last week’s sessions, McDaniels confirmed Diggs’ attendance on Monday.
“It’s something we’re aware of,” Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday. “The message will be the same for all our players: We’re trying to make great decisions … on and off the field.”
Still, McDaniels is seemingly accepting Diggs’ presence at Monday’s practice as a sign that the 31-year-old is ready to get to work — reminding the attending media of the elective nature of attending offseason workouts. As a result, he plans to make the most of his time by working with Diggs on the field.
“It’s a voluntary part of the year, we know that … I don’t know if we’ve ever had perfect attendance,” McDaniels said. “As a coach, selfishly, you’d love it when they’re all here, because you feel like you’ve got them all in the classroom and all on the field and the rest of it.
“He’s here today, and we’re excited to have an opportunity to work with the guys that are out here and available to us,” he added.
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Just a hair over six months removed from a torn ACL having prematurely ended his 2024 season, Diggs had already been spotted on the field participating in team drills during the first week of OTAs at Gillette Stadium. Though the action during such sessions was devoid of contact, he appeared quite comfortable in his new surroundings, prior to the surfacing of his Memorial Day weekend video.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. The Patriots, of course, are well-versed in Diggs’ prowess. In addition to his four highly-productive years in Buffalo the veteran pass catcher had one of the best games of his Houston Texans tenure against New England in Week 6, catching 6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
In McDaniels’ offense, slot receivers have been known to thrive — as the position tends to be a focal point in his schemes. Due to his impeccable route-running skills, Diggs has the prowess to find success both before and after the catch. He still has the above-average burst, along with the speed in his stride, to be a factor in McDaniel’s offensive attack — whether it be horizontally or vertically.
Provided he stays locked in, Stefon Diggs could be a game-changer for the Patriots offense this season.
His presence on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for Monday’s practice is unquestionably a step in the right direction.
