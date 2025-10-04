Josh McDaniels Has Huge Expectations for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In the immortal words of The A-Team’s Colonel John “Hannibal” Smith, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels “loves it when a plan comes together.”
Despite entering Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on the heels of their most impressive offensive output since 2021, McDaniels knows that his offense has yet to reach its full potential.
Still, the veteran OC — back in New England for his third tour of duty with the franchise — is pretty happy with the direction in which his unit is headed. In fact, McDaniels finds that especially true when it comes to quarterback Drake Maye and receiver Stefon Diggs.
Judging by his success with guiding former Pats quarterbacks such as Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cam Newton and Mac Jones — not to mention the six Super Bowl victories he celebrated while coaching Patriots legend Tom Brady — McDaniels is passionate about writing his own chapter of success with Maye at the helm.
"There's not a lot that surprises me with the kid,” McDaniels told reporters this week. “I'm just excited to continue to watch his development.
”I think it’s great to watch a young player work the way he works and digest information, good or bad, and try to make progress,” he continued, “Mistakes don’t get him down. He doesn’t get too high when he makes a great play, which I think is a great mindset for a young player to have,
Under McDaniels’ tutelage, Maye is now putting his rapid-learning skills to the test under an offensive guru known for his precision and play-calling acumen. As he attempts to make his second-year leap, his coach’s insight continues to be an invaluable asset as he hopes to apply what he’s learned. The Charlotte, NC native made notable strides with improving his footwork, reading opposing defenses and tempering his on-field aggression. Through the Patriots’ first four games, the 23-year old has completed 74 percent of his passes for 988 yards with seven touchdowns to only two interceptions.
In addition to McDaniels’ wisdom and counsel, Maye’s progress is somewhat dependent on the presence of competent pass catchers. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times during his rookie campaign in 2024, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching. The Patriots attempted to bolster Maye’s on-field stable of weapons this offseason by adding veteran receiver Stefon Diggs.
After leading the team with six catches for 101 yards in Week 4, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. On the season, the Maryland product leads New England’s receivers with 19 catches for 213 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.
While Diggs jokingly revealed his level of comfort within the Pats’ offense to be at a “5” on a scale of 1-10, the two-time All-Pro quickly clarified his assessment, while putting to rest any uneasiness that he may be dissatisfied or frustrated with his new surroundings.
McDaniels, when recently asked a similar question about his satisfaction with Diggs’ efforts, left nothing to the imagination.
“It’s probably like a nine out of 10,” McDaniels said with a smile. “In terms of understanding the system and the scheme, we probably got a little bit of juice left to squeeze out of the orange. Obviously it’s important, and I think he was being modest when he said that. I heard that little comment.”
In McDaniels’ offense, slot receivers have been known to thrive — as the position tends to be a focal point in his schemes. Due to his impeccable route-running skills, Diggs has the prowess to find success both before and after the catch. He still has the above-average burst, along with the speed in his stride, to be a factor in McDaniel’s offensive attack — whether it be horizontally or vertically. Considering that Diggs is less than one year removed from undergoing surgery to repair his ACL, the future looks bright for his prospects under McDaniels guidance.
“We ask our guys at the beginning of each year to learn the system as a whole, not just from one position. Through injuries and over the course of a season, multiple players are going to need to line up in different spots depending on who’s available and how we want to play,” McDaniels said.
“The more you can do — knowing this spot, that spot, and another — the more it helps you and it helps the team,” he added. “He’s worked really hard at that. Obviously, he wasn’t able to practice in the spring, but once he was cleared in training camp, every rep has been valuable for him. He deserves all the credit for learning multiple spots and being able to line up and play.”
Perhaps McDaniels is putting together an “A-Team” of his own in New England, after all.
