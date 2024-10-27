Patriots Defender Floating Around Trade Market
The New England Patriots are heading towards the 2024 NFL trade deadline on November 5th with quite a few talented players that could be available for the right price.
One of those talented players is none other than intriguing pass-rusher Josh Uche.
Uche is going to be a piece that many contenders come calling about. He's just 26 years old and is in the final year of his contract. Any team that acquires him could easily lock him up long-term.
NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero dished out some more trade information and Uche's name came up. They believe he's a prime trade candidate heading towards the deadline.
“For the second consecutive year, Uche’s name is floating around the trade market with his low base salary of $1.3 million only adding to his value,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote.
So far this season with the Patriots, Uche has played a small role but has been decently productive when on the field. He has racked up 13 tackles and two sacks in the first seven games of the year.
Back in 2022, Uche was given a much more consistent role with New England. He showcased what he's capable of in that season with 27 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Looking around the league, there are quite a few contenders with needs for more pass-rushing. Uche could be a perfect target for those teams. He also wouldn't break the bank to acquire.
For the Patriots, moving on from Uche would be a tough decision to make. He has legitimate star talent on the edge, but he just doesn't fit as an every down player for New England. Moving him and getting more draft capital would be a wise move.
It's very unlikely that the Patriots are going to want to tie up money in a big deal to re-sign Uche. Trading him would fix that issue and would at least get them something for parting ways with him.
Expect to hear a lot more about New England as the deadline continues to draw closer. Uche is going to be one of the top names to monitor.
