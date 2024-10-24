Patriots Update Drake Maye’s Injury Status
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye mysteriously surfaced on the team's injury report last week with a knee issue.
Neither the Patriots nor Maye would elaborate on the severity of the injury or how it occurred, but Maye ended up playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Well, any concern about Maye's status for New England's Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets should now be silenced.
The Pats released their injury report on Thursday, and Maye's name was absent, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.
"His readiness for game action last week, and this week, was never in question due to his knee," Reiss wrote on his X account. "But per league rules, all injuries must be accounted for … until they are deemed to be back to '100%.'"
The knee certainly didn't seem to be a problem for Maye last weekend, as he went 26-for-37 with 276 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the Patriots' 32-16 loss to the Jaguars.
While Maye obviously would have preferred a win, it was still encouraging to see the rookie signal-caller post such impressive numbers in what was only his second career start.
Maye made his debut as a starter the previous week, going 20-for-33 with 243 yards, three touchdowns and a couple of interceptions in a loss to the Houston Texans.
The 22-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of North Carolina, was selected by New England with the No. 3 overall pick of the NFL Draft in April.
Jacoby Brissett entered the season as the starter for the Pats, but it didn't take very long for the Patriots to remove him in favor of Maye, in spite of many feeling it wasn't the best idea.
Maye has certainly handled himself very well thus far. We'll see if his individual success continues this Sunday.
