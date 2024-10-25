Two Patriots WRs Named Possible Trade Candidates
With the 2024 NFL trade deadline coming up quickly on November 5th, the New England Patriots are a team that could look to make a move or two. They have quite a few players that could be on the move.
The Patriots will have to make some difficult decisions. They aren't really close to competing at this point in time and they have quite a few veteran players that may not fit the long-term picture.
At the wide receiver position, there are a couple of players that could end up being shown the door.
NFL.com analyst Kevin Patra believes that New England could consider trading both K.J. Osborn and Kendrick Bourne. Both players would make sense for the team to dangle in trade discussions.
"Wolf could dangle the apparently frustrated K.J. Osborn or Kendrick Bourne to a WR-needy club," Patra wrote. "New England spent the past offseason re-signing or extending its own players. In 2025, the Pats need fresh blood. Adding more assets would give Wolf the potential to move around in the draft and target difference-makers.”
Osborn and Bourne could be players that contenders who need wide receivers would be interested in acquiring. Both wide receivers are capable of making an impact in the right role.
However, with the Patriots, neither player has been able to step up and be a big impact piece.
Bourne, a 29-year-old wideout, has been slowed down by injuries this season. He missed a lot of time and has been limited when he has played. So far this year, he has caught just four passes for 29 yards.
As for Osborn, he was signed to be a key role player for the offense. On the year thus far he has only mustered up seven receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Neither player would bring in a huge trade haul in return. That being said, New England should be open to deals that bring in any draft capital for players who don't fit the big picture.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of trade rumors surrounding the Patriots moving forward. Osborn and Bourne are just two players to monitor closely.
