Patriots Reveal New Plans for Overlooked WR
The New England Patriots have been experiencing a whole lot of issues at the wide receiver position this season, and it mainly stems from a lack of elite talent.
However, with rookie quarterback Drake Maye now taking snaps, it becomes that much more important for the Patriots to employ viable weapons in the aerial attack.
Of course, it may benefit New England to pursue a trade for some help, but as of right now, the Pats may have to search for internal options.
One such possibility is Tyquan Thornton, who has barely gotten any playing time this season and has actually been dubbed a potential trade candidate.
But for now, head coach Jerod Mayo is planning on getting the young pass-catcher more involved in the offense heading into the Patriots' Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets.
“Tyquan has done a good job at practice,” Mayo told reporters, the Patriots' official YouTube account. “I’m looking forward to seeing him in a game. He will be at the game. He’s had a great week of practice; he’ll be there, and hopefully, it translates.”
Thornton's increased opportunity certainly has something to do with the fact that rookie wide out Ja'Lynn Polk is in concussion protocol, so New England will need to make up the missing production somewhere.
The 24-year-old has logged a couple of catches for 27 yards and a touchdown this season.
Thornton, who played his collegiate football at Baylor, was selected by the Pats in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He played in 13 games during his rookie campaign, catching 22 passes for 247 yards and a pair of scores. Then, last year, Thornton appeared in just nine contests, finishing with just 13 grabs for 91 yards.
Clearly, Thornton has not been a significant part of the Patriots' offense, but that could be changing.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!