Patriots WR Starts Drake Maye MVP Case
If you have enjoyed the New England Patriots lying dormant for the last few years, well, this article is not going to be for you.
The New England Patriots have a quarterback again, and the rest of the NFL should be shaking in their cleats right now because Drake Maye just had himself another successful Sunday afternoon in 2025.
Ever since Maye went into Week 5's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills and proved that he's not here to compete, he's here to win, the term "MVP" has been thrown around his name. Many agree that's the correct label for the Pats' second-year signal caller.
In his second year in the NFL, Maye has accumulated 1,744 passing yards (5th in the NFL), 12 touchdowns (tied for 10th), and a 77.1 QBR (5th in the NFL). He's thrown passes that feel like a religious experience to any Pats fans who have suffered for a few years of not having a good offense.
Lastly, he would rack up a completion percentage of 91.3% in Week 7. The last Patriot to do that was Tom Brady in late 2009. Maybe Maye is MVP caliber; we shall see, but his teammates are definitely making it heard that he deserves that praise.
In the second quarter today, Maye threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte that gave the Patriots a 17-13 lead going into the half over the Titans. The Patriots would not allow another point from the opposing team as they would go on to win 31-13.
Boutte's TD was a standout moment in the game. On the flight back to Foxborough, the Patriots wideout hopped on Instagram and shared his thoughts on whether his QB should be the MVP this season.
It's good to see some solid camaraderie in New England once again. Boutte finished the day with only two catches for 55 yards and the touchdown before the half to go on with it. It was a dime of a throw from Maye that proved to everyone watching that, despite a slow start this afternoon, the Patriots were there to play.
There is no doubt that the Patriots' teammates are going to back their QB as the season progresses. Time will tell how the narrative around the league MVP race will take shape, but there's no doubt that the rally cry to have Maye in the conversation has gained a lot of traction.
