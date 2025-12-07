Patriots Legend Hopes Drake Maye Doesn't Win MVP

Drake Maye is the betting favorite to take home the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, and for good reason.

The New England Patriots quarterback has captained his team to a league-best 11-2 record, tops the list for most passing yards among record-breaking performances that rival the efforts that Tom Brady had in New England.

However, one former Patriots captain hopes that Maye doesn't get his name called when the NFL announces who takes home the season awards in February.

"Is he the MVP? Yes. Do I want him to win it? No," longtime starting center David Andrews, who played his final season with Maye in 2024, said on CLNS' Patriots Daily Podcast this week. "I've been a part of one MVP season. It was the one season we didn't win a Super Bowl. It's like Patrick Mahomes, when he did it (in 2022), it was the first time in like 20 years."

"Imagine this team, they do the unthinkable. I don't think it's that unthinkable, but they go to the Super Bowl. They're sitting in a hotel room, Friday night, Thursday night. They wake up, having breakfast that morning. Can you imagine if this kid doesn't win the MVP? I don't know if it's going to be brought up, but I think they're going to be pissed off, and I like them p---ed off."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's a fair point to bring up. The Madden and Super Bowl/MVP curses always take hold of football conversations around those times of the year, and the Patriots are no strangers to them. In 2001, the upstart Pats knocked off that year's MVP Kurt Warner and the Rams to win their first Super Bowl. The three years that Brady was named league MVP (2007, 2010, 2017), the Patriots fell short of winning a title in each of those three years.

Will Maye Winning MVP Impact Super Bowl Hopes?

It shouldn't, but it won't lead to any less debates. Maye, by all statistical measures, should take it home. But the humble second-year quarterback keeps deflecting the loud MVP chants at Gillette Stadium to his teammates.

Just like Andrews said, his teammates that so passionate think he's going to be the runaway MVP winner, but him being snubbed out of the honor might just create a chip on their shoulders that helps them in the long run.

