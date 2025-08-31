Patriots WR Turning Heads With Impressive Offseason
The New England Patriots have done a bit of work to the wide receiver position across this offseason in hopes of ensuring quarterback Drake Maye can have a bit of a better supporting cast as he did through his rookie campaign.
The team signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $60 million deal to be a potential number-one for Maye, brought in third-rounder Kyle Williams as a hopeful young target that can grow with this offense across the next several years, and even added other guys like Mack Hollins and the undrafted Efton Chism that may bring a necessary spark as depth pieces behind them.
However, there's one returning wideout in the mix for the Patriots who's managed to stand out across this offseason in a major way that could be a key name to watch: Kayshon Boutte.
According to The Athletic insider Jeff Howe's league intel ahead of the regular season, Boutte has had a rather impressive summer and preseason in the Patriots facility that could draw some attention his way once the season gets rolling, calling his turnaround "stunning."
"And though there’s been so much attention on wideouts Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas, don’t overlook Kayshon Boutte, whose offseason turnaround has been stunning," Howe wrote.
Boutte, who's been with the Patriots for the past two seasons, truly made a name for himself last season en route to becoming one of Maye's favorite targets. He finished his 2024 starting in 13 games to log 43 receptions, 589 yards, and three touchdowns, good for the third-most yards through the air among New England pass-catchers.
Now, with another offseason of chemistry next to Maye and a summer of getting his own game better, Boutte may be on the verge of taking another step forward for what will be year three of his time in Foxboro.
It could be a bit more challenging for Boutte to command the same target share and opportunities as he did last season with more mouths to feed amid Diggs and Williams being added in, paired with Pop Douglas set to get his respective share in the passing game as well.
However, as a reliable and stable target with great ball skills, along with some previous chemistry built in with Maye, there's sure to be a place for Boutte somewhere in this offense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!