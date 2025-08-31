Patriots Expect Big Jump From Second-Year Star
During his first year in the mix for the New England Patriots last season, Drake Maye showed some extremely positive signs for what this offense could have in store with their aspiring franchise quarterback, despite the team dropping to an ugly 4-13 record as a whole.
Maye, through the 12 games he started for the Patriots, showed many glimpses of just what he can do with his combination of size, arm talent, and mobility to allow him to emerge as one of the more exciting young signal callers to watch for the coming years.
However, for those that are inside the building, the Patriots seemingly expect to see a big leap from Maye as soon as this season for what'll be his second year at the helm, and first season entering Week 1 as the opening day starter.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, there is a "strong internal belief" in the building that Maye will take a big leap forward for his sophomore season, impressing both Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels since they've joined the New England coaching staff.
“There’s strong internal belief that quarterback Drake Maye will take another step forward, as the 2024 first-round pick had an impressive initial offseason with coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels,” wrote Howe.
Maye has been busy in the Patriots facility across this summer and preseason since Vrabel and McDaniels joined aboard, adjusting to not only a new offense and staff, but also joining alongside a vastly different supporting cast than he had for his rookie showing.
Maye will have a better offensive line at his disposal, headlined by rookie left tackle Will Campbell, a few new weapons like Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams that can hope to provide a spark to the passing game, and has an explosive playmaker in TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield who can do work as both a runner and a receiver.
Simply put, a much better outlook from what the 2024 Patriots provided on the offensive end, even if it's not perfect. But regardless, if Maye takes that step forward as many in the building expect, it could be the catalyst that helps this group get back to a winning record for the first time since the 2021 season.
