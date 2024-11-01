Patriots Keep Door Open for Drake Maye’s Return
The New England Patriots are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 NFL action. However, the status of rookie quarterback Drake Maye is unknown at this point in time.
Maye, who is trying to come back from a concussion that he suffered last week, has a shot to get back on the field this week.
Jerod Mayo, the Patriots' head coach, has not ruled out Maye for this week's game. The young quarterback will be limited at practice again today for the third straight day, as shared by Jonathan Jones of CBS.
Being able to have Maye back under center this week would give New England a much better chance of picking up their second win in a row. If he's unable to play, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett would get the start again.
To start his NFL career, Maye has looked extremely sharp. He has already been showing signs of superstar potential.
At 22 years old, he has excellent leadership skills already. Maye has also shown off elite arm talent and the ability to overcome mistakes. His confidence has stayed high since taking over the starting job.
So far this season, Maye has completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 564 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also made a big impact on the ground, picking up 114 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt.
It is very clear that the Patriots have their long-term franchise quarterback in Maye. Now, they just need him to stay healthy, stay on the field, and continue developing.
Going up against the Titans offers him a great chance to have a big game. Tennessee has struggled this season and are just 1-6 coming into this game. New England will look to improve to 3-6 with a win.
Obviously, this is a fluid situation and no final decision has been made. We will make sure to keep you updated about Maye and his status for this week's game as more information becomes available.
