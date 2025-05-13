Patriots' Kendrick Bourne Confident in 2025 Success
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is no stranger to overcoming long odds.
From joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, to his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in 2023, the 29-year-old realizes that he may be in for an uphill battle to earn a roster spot with coach Mike Vrabel’s 2025 Patriots.
Still, a healthy — and perhaps more-determined — Bourne is once again finding his confidence by betting on himself.
“It was never the confidence in my mind … it was my mind and body being connected to do exactly what I was trying to do,” Bourne told reporters on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. “Sometimes you make a move after [recovering from] an injury and your body doesn’t go how you thought it was going to go. It makes you question your confidence. So I’m eliminating that now. Where I’m at, I’m just I’m thankful.”
Throughout his four seasons in New England, Bourne has compiled 1,945 yards on 155 catches — 11 of which have gone for touchdowns. Ironically, his most productive year came in 2021 — his first with the Pats. Bourne earned career-highs with 55 receptions, 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
After a statistically-disappointing showing in 2022, Bourne’s 2023 season was cut short due to his aforementioned torn ACL on the first play of the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Last season, under coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he caught 28 passes for 305 yards and one scoring reception in just 12 games.
Accordingly, Bourne is entering this season hoping to recapture the productivity of his inaugural campaign. Coincidentally, he reached such heights under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. With McDaniels back holding the Patriots reins on offense, several have speculated that Bourne may be poised for a resurgence.
In a McDaniels-style offense, Bourne’s technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment. Still, the Eastern Washington product has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. Bourne has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. Lastly, he has been known to carry the ball out of the backfield on occasion; both on the jet sweep and on designed runs.
Despite being well-versed in playing for McDaniels, Bourne is cognizant of the competition he will face in his quest. In addition to returning receivers. DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk, the Pats have also added former All-Pro Stefon Diggs, veteran Mack Hollins, and third-round draftee Kyle Williams. As such, Bourne knows that familiarity alone will not earn him a spot on the team.
"I had my best year with [Coach McDaniels,] but I'm not banking on that, Bourne said. “I love his offense. I fit in well with it."
“But I’m just [going to] put my best foot forward,” Bourne added. “I think that becomes an issue when you try to overthink, you try to do too much to control the outcome. When you just let it flow and let it come to you, study what you’re supposed to do … Coming off an injury was really tough on me. I underestimated it. This year I feel really strong, really polished. I’m just banking on that.”
