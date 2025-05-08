Could Patriots Sidy Sow Bounce Back in McDaniels Offense?
While many within New England Patriots nation were excited by the return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, no one may be more pleased than swing guard Sidy Sow.
Despite having never played under McDaniels, Sow’s 6’5” 318-pound frame may be considered prototypical for the Pats highly-decorated and well-respected play caller. As such, the Eastern Michigan product may be poised for a comeback season in 2025.
Sow was selected by the Pats in the fourth-round (number 117 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. From the outset, he became an imposing presence at right guard. He was especially effective in the run game, evidenced by his 71.2 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus — leading all rookie linemen in that category. Sow played in 15 games in his inaugural pro season — making 13 starts — while aligning on 85 percent of New England’s snaps on offense.
However, Sow’s second season became marred by a notable statistical dip in both playing time and effectiveness. Under new coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the Patriots began to incorporate outside zone into their scheme. With Sow best-suited to do his best work in gap schemes, he found himself relegated to reserve duty. After playing on 775 offensive snaps as a rookie, the 26-year-old participated in only 155 — or 15 percent — of the team’s plays.
Though Sow faces an uphill battle to earn a roster spot — especially given New England’s having fellow guards Cole Strange and Layden Robinson ahead of him on initial depth charts — the native of Granby, Quebec, Canada may find an ally in McDaniels. Rather than placing a prominent value on more athletic and fluid linemen to support a zone-heavy strategy, New England’s new coordinator may view a sizable, stronger option such as Sow in his gap-oriented offense. His 80.8 PFF gap scheme run-blocking grade ranked third-best among all qualified guards during his rookie season. Though he needs work in pass protection, his ability to handle stunts and twists gives him the chance return to a reserve role at the left guard position — one which he played well during his college career.
Should he find early success during New England’s preseason training camps, Sow may find the Patriots new era has provided him with the chance to resurrect his career within the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!