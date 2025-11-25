Patriots Sign Former Raiders OT to Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention toward preparing for a Week 13 showdown with the New York Giants on Dec. 1, the team is attempting to fortify their offensive line depth.

In the wake of injuries suffered by starting left tackle Will Campbell and starting left guard Jared Wilson, the Pats have officially announced the signing of Thayer Munford Jr. to the 53-man roster from the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. The 26-year-old was originally signed by New England to the their scout team on Aug. 29. He was later signed to Cleveland’s 53-man roster from the Pats’ practice squad.

Munford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 6-foot-6, 331-pounder, was released by Las Vegas on Aug. 27. He was released by Cleveland from the 53-man roster on Oct. 13, and signed to the practice squad just two days later. Munford has played in 46 NFL games with 18 starts with 11 at right tackle, five at left tackle and two as a tackle-eligible tight end.

In addition to signing Munford, the Patriots also placed cornerback Alex Austin (undisclosed injury) on injured reserve and signed guard Bill Murray to the practice squad. To accommodate Murray’s signing, Jonathan Ward has been released from the Pats’ scout team.

Alex Austin to IR, Bill Murray is Back

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Austin signed with the Patriots in early November 2023, amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably Gonzalez’s season-ending torn labrum. The 24-year-old made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats (making one start) and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.

In his second season (2024) with the Pats, Austin emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started. Despite competing for a starting role in the Pats’ secondary during training camp, Austin has seen limited action this season. He has compiled 13 total tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup in 144 defensive snaps. Austin played in 12 games, making two starts in 2025, while also aligning on 120 snaps on special teams.

Aug 1, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Bill Murray (62) works with the tackling sled during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Murray was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary as a defensive lineman in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder, spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the New England practice squad as a defensive lineman and then spent the 2022 season on the practice squad after converting to the offensive line. Murray was elevated to the active roster for three games during the 2022 season and made his NFL debut on an extra point play vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1.

The 28-year-old spent the 2023 season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad and made the team's 53-man roster in 2024, seeing action in three games before finishing the year on injured reserve. He was released by Chicago on Sept. 2.

