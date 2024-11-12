Patriots' Strategy With Key Playmaker Is Beyond Puzzling
The New England Patriots decided not to move wide receiver Kendrick Bourne at the NFL trade deadline. Given that they just signed him to a three-year contract extension during the offseason, the decision made some sense.
Perhaps the Patriots viewed Bourne as a crucial piece moving forward, right? That's especially considering that rookie quarterback Drake Maye could use a security blanket, and Bourne has proven to be a reliable target.
Why, then, did New England not give Bourne any playing time in its win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday? Bourne wasn't a healthy scratch, but he didn't register a single target.
What gives? Why commit to Bourne for the future if you aren't actually going to utilize him?
It's hard to make sense of a lot of things the Patriots have done this season, but maybe it's what they haven't done that is the most puzzling.
Bourne was absolutely drawing interest in the lead up to Nov. 5. There were certainly teams willing to add him. Maybe they weren't to pay a substantial price (why would they?), but if New England wasn't going to use Bourne, why not just acquire a draft pick for him?
The 29-year-old returned from a torn ACL last month but has been a relative non-factor since then, amassing a grand total of eight catches for 70 yards.
What's weird is that Bourne had his most productive game of the season in Week 9, when he caught four passes for 41 yards. That was two days before the deadline. That performance could have increased his trade value, but the Pats didn't bite.
Or you could look at it this way: Bourne showed that he could still be an integral part of the offense by having his best showing since 2023, and instead of doubling down on Bourne in Week 10, the Patriots didn't throw the ball his way once.
New England is in dire need of wide receivers. It probably has the worst group of pass-catchers in football. Outside of DeMario Douglas (and maybe emerging talent Kayshon Boutte), there really isn't much there.
And yet, Bourne still can't find consistent playing time.
But the Pats won't trade him, either.
Heck, if the Patriots are considering moving him during the offseason, they aren't doing his stock any good by, you know, not playing him.
