Patriots' Key Signing Drops Surprising Injury Revelation
The New England Patriots embarked on one heck of a spending spree in free agency, and while most of the money went toward repairing the defense, the Patriots did add some offensive pieces, as well.
One of New England's most significant additions was right tackle Morgan Moses, who signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Pats back in March.
Moses has never made a Pro Bowl, but he has been a steady presence in the trenches throughout his NFL career and definitely represents an upgrade for, probably, the league's worst offensive line in 2024.
However, the 34-year-old revealed a surprising update about himself at organized team activities: he is recovering from offseason knee surgery.
Moses delivered the news to reporters while explaining why he hadn't participated in full-team drills during practice, saying he was "just pacing things out," via ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Ironically enough, Moses, who spent last season with the New York Jets, initially suffered the knee injury — which was a Grade 2 MCL tear that also consisted of a damaged meniscus and a small fracture — during the Jets' Week 3 win over the Patriots last year.
The University of Virginia product decided to play through the injury, appearing in 14 games and registering a 63.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Moses was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the first seven years of his career with the Commanders before landing in New York for his first stint with the Jets in 2021. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of seasons before returning to Gang Green in 2024.
We'll see if Moses — along with rookie left tackle Will Campbell — can help solidify New England's offensive line.
