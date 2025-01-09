Patriots Land Superstar WR in Blockbuster Proposal
The New England Patriots are heading into the offseason with quite a few needs to address. One of them is obviously the wide receiver position.
Looking ahead to the future, the Patriots need to bring in a true No. 1 weapon for rising star quarterback Drake Maye. If they want him to develop to his absolute ceiling, they need to build correctly around him.
Tyreek Hill is a name that has started coming up as a potential offseason trade candidate. Could New England consider pursuing him?
That is exactly what The Athletic has suggested.
In their blockbuster trade proposal between the Miami Dolphins and Patriots, they had Hill being traded to New England in exchange for a 2025 conditional fourth-round pick.
"We don’t even know who the Patriots’ next head coach will be (let alone their offensive coordinator), and Hill might not be the right receiver to put next to a young quarterback in Drake Maye," Chad Graff wrote. "But the Patriots’ receiving corps is so bad that they have to be in on every available receiver. So we’re offering up a fourth-round pick that could turn into a third-rounder if Hill eclipses 1,200 receiving yards next season. While Hill might not be a perfect fit for this developing offense in New England, the free-agent class isn’t great, especially if the Pats can’t land Tee Higgins."
During the 2024 NFL season, Hill had a down year. He was clearly unhappy with his situation, which has led to all of the trade rumors that are surrounding him.
He played in 17 games, catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Those are great numbers in the grand scheme of things, but not for a player at the caliber of Hill.
Hill will be 31 at the start of next season. The Patriots would likely prefer to acquire a younger wide receiver like Tee Higgins, but if they can't get that done, they could pivot to a superstar like Hill.
Granted, this is all an idea and not a report that New England is interested. But, it's an intriguing scenario that could make sense.
Keep an eye on Hill's status this offseason. If the Patriots decide to get really aggressive around Maye, he could be a potential option.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!