Patriots Land Pro Bowl WR in Blockbuster Trade Idea
The New England Patriots entered the offseason with a dire need at wide receiver, and they addressed it by adding veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency while also selecting Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft.
The problem, though, is that the Patriots still may not have a true No. 1 option, as Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL and the rest of their cast contains vastly unproven commodities or auxiliary pieces.
However, an intriguing trade option may be opening up for New England, as Terry McLaurin may be at odds with the Washington Commanders over his lack of a new contract.
McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal and has apparently been negotiating an extension with the Commanders since late March, but nothing has come of it just yet.
Well, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has concocted a trade idea for the Pats, proposing that they send tight end Austin Hooper and a second-round pick to Washington in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver.
"McLaurin, meanwhile, showed last season that he can be a tremendous asset for a young, developing quarterback," Knox wrote. "He didn't have the best statistical season of his career when paired with [Jayden] Daniels, but the two were an incredibly efficient duo—McLaurin provided a quarterback rating of 133.0 when targeted."
McLaurin would certainly represent one heck of a target for Drake Maye, who was largely bereft of weapons last season. Things are still a bit dicey in that regard heading into 2025, but swinging a trade for McLaurin would quickly solve that.
The catch, however, is that McLaurin turns 30 years old in September and is going to command a lucrative contract. Would the Patriots be willing to hand big money to an aging wide out?
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!