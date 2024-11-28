Patriots Land Two Elite WRs in Bold Offseason Prediction
The New England Patriots have a lot of work to do during the upcoming NFL offseason. While they aren't a contender this season, they will have a lot of money and great expected draft capital to play with to improve for the 2025 campaign.
On the outside looking in, there are a few areas that the Patriots will need to focus on first.
Bringing in more talent at wide receiver, offensive line, and possibly edge rusher are the first that come to mind.
Looking closer at the wide receiver position, the need is obvious. New England has a young franchise quarterback in Drake Maye and they need to give him weapons to work with. As of right now, he doesn't have anyone who is truly capable of stepping up and being a No. 1 target.
With that in mind, a bold offseason plan has been put in place that would fix those needs.
Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston has suggested that the Patriots could look to land two elite wide receivers in the offseason. He laid out his perfect "Five-Point Plan" to bolster New England's roster.
In that plan, he has the Patriots signing star wide receiver Tee Higgins in free agency and backing that move up with selecting Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Can you imagine an offseason that brings both Higgins and Hunter to the offense?
Maye would be a massive winner from that offseason outcome. He would go from having issues at wide receiver to having one of the best young wide receiving rooms in the NFL.
A duo of Higgins and Hunter would give New England a ton of playmaking. They would still have DeMario Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk as well behind them.
To say that this would be a perfect offseason at the wide receiver position would be an understatement. While it all sounds good, getting it done won't be easy.
All of that being said, the offseason will offer the Patriots a lot of opportunity to improve. Even landing one of these guys would take the offense to another level. Hopefully, this falls into place and they can bring in both dynamic playmaking wide receivers.
