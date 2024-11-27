Insider Names Patriots Opponent Top Spot for Bill Belichick
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has been talked about quite a bit throughout the 2024 NFL season. He has taken the year off of coaching, but is expected to be a top candidate in the coaching carousel this coming offseason.
Belichick has been linked to quite a few teams. With many openings expected to come available, Belichick should be able to land a new job if he would like to do so.
Now, one team seems to be emerging as a potential favorite to hire Belichick during the offseason.
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano has revealed where he thinks the most likely landing spot for Belichick will be. He believes that the Jacksonville Jaguars are the most likely potential destination.
"The place that makes the most sense for Belichick, to me, is Jacksonville, if/when it moves on from Doug Pederson. It has a quarterback (though I admittedly don't know what Belichick thinks of Trevor Lawrence) and an owner with a track record of turning over the keys and telling his hires, 'Do what you need to do to fix this.' Shad Khan did this with Tom Coughlin. He did it with Urban Meyer. It doesn't always work, but it's a place where Belichick likely would have the level of control over the roster and offseason that he had in New England."
The Jaguars are tired of losing. They want to find a way to maximize their full potential and compete for a championship. Belichick could bring in and implement that culture.
Throughout his coaching career, Belichick has compiled a career record of 302-165. He has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and his team made it to three more.
Bringing in Belichick would give Jacksonville a legitimate chance to turn things around. He could help put Trevor Lawrence in better situations and might be a draw for free agents as well.
Hiring a legendary head coach can come with some learning curves, but overall he could be exactly what the Jaguars need to become a legitimate contender in the AFC again.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Belichick ends up. There are other teams around the league that could swoop in and get him as well.
Jacksonville looks to be a top favorite right now, but that could easily change when the offseason gets underway.
